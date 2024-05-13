3 HVI drug suspects nabbed, P544,000 shabu seized

AUTHORITIES arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized some P544,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in South Cotabato, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Monday, May 13, 2024.

The APC-WM identified the three arrested HVI suspects only through their aliases as follows: Moroy, 31; Bok-Bok, 36; and Pedong, 24.

The three HVI suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Supon in San Jose village, Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Friday, May 10.

Recovered during the buy-bust operation were some 80 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P544,000 and buy-bust money.

The three arrested HVI suspects were placed under the custody of Koronadal City Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Let this operation serve as a warning to those involved in illegal drug activities,” Police Brigadier General Percival Augustus Placer, Police Regional Office-12 director, said in a statement.

“We will continue to pursue justice relentlessly, and we will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who threaten the safety and well-being of our communities,” Placer added. (SunStar Zamboanga)