3 HVIs arrested, P47.6-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested three high value individuals (HVIs) and seized some P47.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Saturday, April 18.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Nurdimar, 43; Utoh, 47; and, Indah, 32.

Nurdimar and Indah, a woman, are from Jolo, Sulu while Utoh is from Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

Fortaleza said the three HVI suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:35 p.m. Friday, April 17, along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat highway, Zone 5, Divisoria village, Zamboanga City.

He said seized from the arrested suspects were some seven kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P47.6 million, a bundle of boodle money topped with two genuine P500 marked bills, two bags, and a pick-up truck.

The suspects were placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 4 in preparation for the filing of the appropriate charges against them.

Fortaleza said the buy-bust operation was launched when the suspects agreed to transact to an undercover policeman who pretended to be buyer.

Fortaleza lauded the operatives for the successful anti-drug operation that led to the arrest of the suspects and confiscation of significant volume of illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)