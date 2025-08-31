3 HVIs arrested, P605.2-M ‘shabu’ seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized some P605.2 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation early Sunday, August 31, in Zamboanga City, the police said.

The Special Operations Unit in Zamboanga Peninsula (SOU 9) of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as: Wang Yu, 53; John Michael, 27; and, Alshareif, 41.

The SOU 9 said the suspects were arrested following a chase after they evaded a checkpoint established by the operatives after receiving an intelligence report about the large shipment of illegal drugs.

Seized from the suspects were some 89 kilos of suspected shabu worth P605.2 million packed in two tea bags and a coffee pack, a multi-purpose vehicle, and tricycle and four ice chests.

Investigation by SOU 9 continues to determine the source of illegal drugs.

Sunday’s confiscation of large shipment of illegal drugs came 11 days after police have arrested a high-value target (HVT) suspect and seized some P455.6 million worth of shabu in the city.

The HVT suspect was arrested following a chase in the evening of August 19 in Bunguiao village, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)