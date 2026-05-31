3 HVIs arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized in anti-drug sting

LAWMEN have arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the three arrested HVIs through their aliases as Sadam, 34; Alimuktar, 40; and Almodzrin, 33, all residents of Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 2:40 p.m. on May 30, along Governor Camins Avenue, Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the buy-bust was launched following surveillance and after the suspect agreed to transact illegal drugs to an undercover agent.

Seized from the suspects were a kilogram of shabu worth P6.8 million and non-drug items like a sling bag, packaging materials, cellular phones, and buy-bust money.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was led by the operatives of PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Office, in coordination with PDEA-Zamboanga City Office, PDEA-Isabela City Office, and the Zamboanga City Drug Enforcement Unit of the local police. (SunStar Zamboanga)