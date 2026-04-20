3 HVTs arrested, drug den dismantled in Basilan

LAWMEN have arrested three high-value targets (HVTs) as they dismantled a drug den in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro province of Basilan, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, April 20, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested HVTs through their aliases as Kenji, 26; Toto, 26; and, Charlie, 30.

The PDEA-Barmm said the HVT suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation that led to the dismantling of the drug den Saturday, April 18, in Kulaybato village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were some six grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P40,800, two mobile phones, buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects will be charged for violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the operatives of the PDEA Basilan provincial office with the support of the police and military, highlighting strong inter-agency collaboration in the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Three days earlier, PDEA-Barmm operatives with the support of the police have arrested four suspects as they dismantled a drug den in Purok Honeybee, Poblacion 2 village, Cotabato City.

The suspects arrested during the anti-drug operation on April 15, were identified through their aliases as Tetet, 22; Ula, 24; Datu, 18; and, Untong, 18.

The PDEA-Barmm said the primary subject of the anti-drug operation, identified as alias Kuya, who owns the drug den, managed to evade arrest after sensing the presence of PDEA operatives.

Confiscated during the operation were P3,400 worth of suspected shabu, various drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, and two mobile phones. (SunStar Zamboanga)