3 injured as vehicle falls into a cliff

THREE people were injured when the vehicle they were riding fell into a cliff and stuck below the creek in Zamboanga City, the police reported Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 7 (ZCPS7) reported the accident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Sitio Corote in San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

Injured during the accident were Arminda Francisco, 43, the river, and her two passengers, namely, Jovan Francisco, 43, and Frederico Sacro, 32, all residents of Palmeras Drive, Cabatangay village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed the vehicle fell into the cliff and stuck below the creek after Arminda made a U-turn and maneuvered backward while driving on an uphill portion of the bypass road.

As a result, the vehicle was damaged and all of the three people aboard were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)