3 injured in collision of 2 motorbikes

THREE people were injured in a collision of two motorcycles along the highways on Zamboanga City's west coast, the local police reported Sunday, November 26.

The police said the collision occurred around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, November 25, along the highway at Sitio Agrarian in Patalon villages, west of this city.

The police identified the victims as the following: Ronald Rabanes, 27, driver of one of the two motorcycles; Gerwin Macoycruz, 36, driver of the other motorcycle; and, Edwin Aquilla, 69, Macoycruz’s back rider.

Investigation showed that Rabanes was driving his motorcycle to west direction coming from Sinubong village heading to Labuan while Macoycruz with Aquilla aboard was driving on the opposite direction when they collided along the highway.

Both motorcycles were damaged and all the riders were injured as they crashed on the pavement due to the impact of the collision.

Rabanes was rushed to Labuan General Hospital while Macoycruz and Aquilla were taken to the Zamboanga City Medical Center for treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)