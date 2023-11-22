3 injured in fire that razes a semi-concrete house

THREE people, including a septuagenarian, were injured in a fire that gutted down a semi-concrete house in Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, ZCFD marshal, said the fire broke out around 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, along Ruste Drive in San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

Morales identified the victims as Gilbert Cababat, 30; Isnita Suari, 76; and Carl Jayson Cababat. They suffered second-degree burns in the neck, right forearm, and leg, respectively.

Morales said the fire, which was registered as first alarm, started inside the house of Gilbert and engulfed the whole house.

He said the fire was placed under control at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, November 22, and declared “fire out” at 12:23 a.m.

He said some P150,000 worth of properties were damaged during the fire, the origin of which they have yet to ascertain. (SunStar Zamboanga)