3 last NPA remnants in Zamboanga Peninsula surrender

THE last three remnants of the New People’s Army (NPA) have made a significant move towards peace and reconciliation by voluntarily surrendering to the government forces in Zamboanga del Sur, the military said Saturday, July 20.

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID) said the three NPA remnants surrendered to the 102nd Infantry (Igsoon) Brigade on Friday, July 19, in Purok 2, Saad village, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 1ID identified them as alias Jundy, former squad leader; alias Jack or Joven, former commanding officer; and, alias Crismae or Jeepey, former member of the defunct Guerrilla Front Big Beautiful Country (BBC).

They yielded two M16 rifles, one caliber .45 pistol, three bandoliers, three magazines, and ammunition for the rifle and pistol and a backpack.

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, commander of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, said the decision of the three NPA remnants to surrender with their firearms is commendable and marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards peace in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

“We will ensure their safety during the reintegration process and support their return to society,” Suderio said.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, 1ID commander, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the three NPA surrenderers for their bravery in surrendering and choosing to continue their lives as normal citizens.

“The value of these three individuals as surrenderers cannot be overstated. According to the doctrine of the CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines), recovery is always a goal after setbacks. However, with these surrender, the chances of recovery in this region are significantly diminished,” Viray said.

“This surrender will lead to the eventual dismantling of the CTG Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) and signify the total defeat of the Communist Terrorist Group in the Zamboanga Peninsula,” Viray added.

The three NPA surrenderers were presented to Zamboanga del Sur Governor Victor Yu, who chairs the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-Elcac).

Yu expressed his dedication and commitment to supporting the development of each surrenderer.

He reinforced the spirit of collaboration and resilience among the people of Zamboanga del Sur and highlighted the province’s cooperation with the Philippine Army.

Yu extended financial assistance package to the three NPA surrenders, further aiding their transition to peaceful and productive lives. (SunStar Zamboanga)