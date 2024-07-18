3 lawless elements killed in clash

THREE members of an armed lawless group (ALG) were killed, a policeman was injured and another ALG member was captured following a clash in the province of South Cotabato, the military said Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the clash happened on Tuesday, July 16, at Camp Española in Purok Salol, Palkan village, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

The clash happened after ALG members opened fire upon sensing the arrival of joint personnel of the 5th Special Force Battalion and Polomolok policemen, who were verifying the presence of unidentified gunmen at Camp Española, as reported to the police by concerned residents.

The Westmincom said three of the ALG members were killed, another was captured and a policeman was wounded during the clash that lasted around one hour and 20 minutes.

The police identified the slain ALG members as Ronnie Romano, 51, Harold Pasaquian, 40, and Yok Dajay, 30, all of Antipas, North Cotabato.

The police identified the captured ALG member as Nestor Espelon, 56, a resident of Palkan, Polomolok.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Jonathan Boiser of the Polomolok police station was slightly injured during the clash.

The Westmincom said the troops recovered from the clash site two Carbine rifles and a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, commended the combined military and police forces for preventing the ALG from instigating chaos and victimizing innocent civilians.

“Rest assured that our troops will continue to support law enforcement operations with the PNP (Philippine National Police) to preempt the ploys of lawless elements in our area of operation,” Gonzales added. (SunStar Zamboanga)