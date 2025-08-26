3 missing, 5 rescued as motorboat catches fire off Sulu

THREE people have gone missing while five others survived when a motorboat caught fire off Tapul, Sulu, the police said Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

The Sulu Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) identified those missing as John Mohammad, Gerald Mohammad, and a certain Esmail.

The Sulu MARPSTA said the three have gone missing when their motorboat caught fire on Saturday, August 23, off Kabingaan Island, Tapul.

Muktar Acosta Mohammad, and Oscar Arpa, two of the five survivors, told the police that they have not seen three of their companions after the maritime fire incident.

Muktar is admitted at Maimbung District Hospital while Oscar was transferred to Sulu Provincial Hospital to continue his treatment.

Personnel of Sulu MARPSTA in coordination with other police units, Philippine Coast Guard and the Provincial Sulu Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office conducted search and retrieval operations and recovered the remains of John and Gerald around 9 a.m. Sunday, August 24, off Sulari, Parang, Sulu.

The remains of John and Gerald were taken by their respective families for traditional burial in accordance with Muslim customs.

Esmail’s was believed to have been swept by strong current caused by bad sea conditions, the Sulu MARPSTA said.

The Sulu MARPSTA and relevant agencies continue to conduct search and recovery in Sulu Sea. (SunStar Zamboanga)