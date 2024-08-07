3 most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula arrested

LAWMEN arrested in separate operations three most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested most wanted persons as Joan Vicente Mariano, and James Ryan Baloro, both top 5 most wanted persons in the region; and, Jaybrian Abala Rivera, top 1 most wanted person in the region.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Mariano was arrested by a joint police and military team around 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, on Purok 5, Labasan, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The police said Mariano had pending warrant of arrest for the crime of qualified trafficking with no recommended bail issued by a court in Zamboanga City dated December 28, 2023.

The police said Baloro was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, in Purok 2, Suguilon, Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Baloro has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of rape issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur dated March 27, 2024.

The police said Rivera was arrested around 3 p.m. Monday along the national highway in Tulic, Argao, Cebu province.

Rivera has a pending warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the operatives for the successful arrest of the three most wanted persons in the region.

“Ang inyong kapulisan ay patuloy na magsasagawa ng law enforcement operations upang mahuli ang mga may kasong kinakaharap (Your police force will continue to conduct law enforcement operations to catch those facing charges),” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)