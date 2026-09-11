3 nabbed, P102,000 'shabu' seized in Sibugay town

AUTHORITIES have arrested three individuals and seized some P102,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, September 11, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested individuals through their aliases as Intsik, 25; Arsenal, 21; and, Fernand, 20, all residents of Ipil, the capital town Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the three were arrested in a law enforcement operation through service of a search warrant around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, September 10, in Purok Dahlia, Lower Taway village, Ipil.

Seized during the operation were some 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000 and several illegal drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will be charged for violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was conducted by the PDEA Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Office, with support from the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Ipil Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit, Army’s 106th Infantry Battalion, and Naval Intelligence and Security Unit 63. (SunStar Zamboanga)