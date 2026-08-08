3 nabbed, P200,000 illegally cut lumber seized in Basilan

LAWMEN arrested three individuals and seized P209,000 worth of illegally cut lumber in a law enforcement operation off Basilan province, the police said Saturday, August 8, 2026.

The Basilan Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) did not identify the three individuals except to say they are all crew members of a motorboat marked “Mary.”

<p>The Basilan MARPSTA said they were arrested on Thursday, August 6, in the waters off Langgas village, Maluso, Basilan.

The Basilan MARPSTA personnel were conducting a seaborne patrol operation when they spotted a motorboat carrying 70 flitches of different dimensions.

“Upon inspection, the individuals on board failed to present the necessary permits or other documents proving the legality of the transport of the timber,” the Basilan MARPSTA said in a statement.

The three crew members of the motorboat were arrested for violating the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines, as amended by Executive Order No. 277.

The arrested suspects, along with the motorboat and the confiscated pieces of evidence, were brought to the Basilan MARPSTA for proper documentation and the filing of appropriate charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)