3 NPA rebels surrendered in Sultan Kudarat

THREE New People’s Army (NPA) rebels have surrendered to the authorities amidst government offensive against them in Central Mindanao, the military said Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopherson Capuyan, 37th Infantry Battalion commander, said the three NPA rebels have surrendered in Tibpuan, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Monday, June 3.

Capuyan did not identify the three surrenderers, but said they include a squad leader of the Dabu-Dabu Platoon of the Region Sentro De Grabedad (RSDG), of the NPA’s weakened Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR).

The other two NPA surrenderers were followers of Platoon Baghdad and Platoon Beijing of the RSDG.

They turned over an M-60 machinegun and two Garand rifles.

Brigadier General Michael Santos, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the three decided to surrender to clear their names of involvement in the NPA.

“They are also afraid of their safety because they are afraid of the incessant decisive military operations launched by the Army, and law enforcement and intelligence operations together with the police, against their small number, in addition to this to the fatigue, hardship, and hunger caused by continuing to hide in the mountains,” Santos said

Major General Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander, praised the decision of the three to return to the folds of the law.

“We are pleased with the return of our three fellow Filipinos. They are among the many former members of the communist terrorist group who have awakened to the fact that the armed struggle is based on deception and violence,” Rillera said.

Rillera appealed to the remaining MPA rebels to surrender, abandon the aimless armed struggle, and live in peace and safety with their families with a decent and dignified livelihood. (SunStar Zamboanga)