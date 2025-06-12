3 NPAs, 1 Dawlah Islamiya surrender in South Cotabato

THREE New People’s Army (NPA) members and one Dawlah Islamiya (DI) member have surrendered due to fear for their lives, brought about by intensified and expanded military operations in South Cotabato, officials said Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The three NPAs and one DI surrendered Wednesday, June 11, at the headquarters of the 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) in Kablon village, Tupi, South Cotabato.

Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, 38IB commander, presented the four surrenderers to Colonel Ronel Manalo, 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade commander, in a ceremony at the 38IB headquarters.

Present during the ceremony were representatives and local government officials, police officials as well as officials from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Soccsksargen.

The surrenders have received cash assistance and food packs from DSWD-Soccsksargen and municipal governments of Polomolok, Tantangan, and Banga in South Cotabato.

Apart from the four who surrendered, civilians in the area also surrendered 11 loose firearms that they had hidden in their homes.

“The success of our soldiers' operations is not only in recovering weapons but also in giving those who return to the folds of the law a chance to start a new life,” Manalo said.

Major General Donald Gumiran, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, said this success is the result of the soldiers' unwavering dedication to conduct operations to provide security and peace to the communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)