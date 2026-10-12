3 rescued from capsized speedboat off Tawi-Tawi

THREE people were safely rescued through the coordinated efforts of responders off Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, the police said Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) said the three individuals were rescued Friday, October 9, near Pasiagan, Bongao, the province’s capital town.

The Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA did not released the identities of the three rescued individuals except to say they include the speedboat operator and two passengers.

Investigation disclosed that the 115-horse powered engine speedboat marked “Baby Sha” was traveling from Bongao to the island town of Sitangkai when it sank due to a hole in its hull.

“Through the coordinated efforts of the responding teams, all three individuals were successfully rescued and safely returned to Bongao,” the Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA said in a statement.

All the three victims were provided first aid and turned over to the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office at White Port, Simandagit village, Bongao.

The PDRRMO extended its appreciation to all responding agencies and personnel for their prompt action and collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety of the individuals involved.

“Safety at sea is everyone’s responsibility,” the Tawi-Tawio PDRRMO said in a statement.

The responders include Maritime policemen, Philippine Coast Guard, Seajet passenger vessel, and Provincial Mobile Force Company, aside from Tawi-Tawi PDRRMO personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)