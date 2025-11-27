3 victims rescued, human trafficking facilitator arrested in Tawi-Tawi

LAWMEN have rescued three potential victims of human trafficking and arrested a facilitator in a law enforcement operation in Tawi-Tawi, the police said Thursday, November 27.

The 1st Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (1SOU-MG) identified the rescued potential victims by their aliases as Ana, Mari, and Sher.

The 1SOU-MG said the potential victims were rescued around 3 p.m. on Monday, November 24, at Sanga-Sanga Airport in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Investigation showed that the potential victims were to be smuggled out of the country through a backdoor channel with the help of two facilitators identified as alias Jim and alias Sali.

Operatives of the 1SOU-MG, through continued coordination and intelligence efforts, successfully arrested Jim in a follow-up operation around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25, at the port of Bongao.

Sali remains at large, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

The 1SOU-MG said the rescue of the victims and the arrest of the facilitator demonstrate their strong commitment to combat human trafficking and protect fellow countrymen.

The Philippine National Police-Maritime Group said they remain ready and determined, continuing to ensure the safety of every Filipino and the security of the country’s maritime borders. (SunStar Zamboanga)