3 Zamboanga del Norte IAs get P6.18-M farm machinery

ZAMBOANGA del Norte farmers, who are members of three Irrigators' Associations (IAs), gained a major boost as they received P6.18 million worth of brand-new agricultural machinery under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Friday, September 26, 2025, that the recipients of the brand-new agricultural machinery are the Batayan United Farmers Irrigators Association (IA), Jolipaman IA, and Triple L IA.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turnover and distribution of the machinery were held Thursday, September 25, at the Triple L IA office in Lopoc, Labason, Zamboanga del Norte, showcasing the continuing effort of the government to modernize rice farming and reduce postharvest losses.

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA), and NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula, led the turnover of brand-new farm machinery to three IAs in Zamboanga del Norte.

The Batayan United Farmers IA received a Four-Wheel Tractor Tier II, while Jolipaman IA was provided with a Rice Combine Harvester Tier II Type II and the Triple L IA was given a Rice Combine Harvester Tier II Type I.

"These machines are expected to improve efficiency in land preparation and harvesting, helping farmers reduce production costs and increase yield," NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The turnover of the machinery was attended and witnessed by Labason municipal officials, Zamboanga del Norte provincial officials, DA, NIA and PhilMech.

The turnover highlights the strong convergence of DA, PHilMech, and NIA in empowering farmers through mechanization, an essential step toward making local rice farming more competitive and sustainable.

RCEF Mechanization Program provides Philippine rice farmers with access to farm machinery and equipment to increase productivity, lower production costs, and improve competitiveness, as mandated by the Rice Tariffication Law.

Managed by DA's PHilMech, the program aims to reduce postharvest losses, enhance efficiency, and strengthen the local agricultural machinery industry through technology development and manufacturing. (SunStar Zamboanga)