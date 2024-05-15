3 Zamboanga Peninsula’s most wanted persons arrested

LAWMEN have arrested three most wanted persons in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Arrested were the following: Angelo Angeles Jumawan, third most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula; Demas Tating Abdula, second regional most wanted person; and, Alsamer Tating Abdula, regional most wanted person.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Jumawan was arrested around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at L. Alvarez Drive in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

Masauding said Jumawan has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Zamboanga City dated May 13, 2024.

He said Demas Abdula was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in Matim village, Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said Demas Abdula has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with the recommended bail issued by a court in Zamboanga City dated May 3, 2024.

He said that Alsamer Abdula was arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in Sitio Tinago, Poblacion village, Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Alsmer Abdula has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Zamboanga City dated May 3, 2024.

All the arrested most wanted persons were placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. (SunStar Zamboanga)