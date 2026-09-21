30 Basilan MSMEs gain packaging, labeling skills

THIRTY micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Lamitan City, Basilan province gained practical skills in logo design, packaging, and labeling through a two-day training last week conducted by the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT), an official said Monday, September 21, 2026.

MTIT-Basilan Provincial Director, Argie Sarco said the training conducted on September 16 to 17 focused on enhancing product presentation to help prepare their products for wider markets and ensure regulatory compliance.

Sarco said the training gathered 20 producers of native coffee, banana chips, local delicacies, and sardines on the first day, followed by 10 additional MSMEs on the second day.

Sarco said that effective packaging, labeling, and product presentation help build consumer trust and improve the market readiness of local products.

“A good product is not only about what is inside the package. How it is presented, labeled, and communicated creates value and builds trust,” Sarco said in a statement.

“Through proper branding, attractive packaging, and compliant labeling, our local products can become more competitive and ready for wider markets,” he added.

He noted that supporting MSMEs remains a priority under MTIT Minister Farsirena Mohammad, whose leadership focuses on improving business competitiveness, market access, and sustainability. (SunStar Zamboanga)