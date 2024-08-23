30 coast guard personnel complete defensive driving course

THIRTY personnel of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) and its operation control units completed the 15-day defensive driving course, the CGDSWM said Friday, August 23, 2024.

The CGDSWM said the intensive 15-day course culminated on Thursday, August 22, and was held at the Ecozone, in Sinubong, Zamboanga City.

The training was held in collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

The CGDSWM said the training focused on equipping participants with advanced driving techniques and safety protocols essential for reducing road incidents.

“This initiative highlights the command’s dedication to fostering a culture of road safety and operational excellence,” the CGDSWM said in a statement.

The CGDSWM said defensive driving courses that culminated on Thursday, August 22, was the second for the year.

The CGDSWM commended all participants and contributors for their exceptional commitment to enhancing road safety.

“Their efforts not only elevate individual skills but also contribute to safer roads for everyone,” the CGDSWM said. (SunStar Zamboanga)