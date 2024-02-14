30 Dapitan couples tie the knot in mass church wedding

A TOTAL of 30 couples tied the knot on Tuesday, February 13, in a free mass church wedding under the auspices of the city government of Dapitan City.

Apple Marie Agolong, Dapitan City tourism officer, said Wednesday, February 14, the conduct of the mass church wedding is in line with the Valentine's Day celebration initiated by Mayor Seth Frederick Jalosjos.

Agolong said it is also part of the programs of Jalosjos to solemnize the union of Dapitanons who are living together but are not yet legally married.

“This is just one among the many social services for the enhancement and upliftment of the lives of his constituents here in Dapitan,” Agolong said.

Agolong said everything is provided for free from the ring, aras or wedding coins, cord, veil, flowers, makeup, cake, champagne and the reception.

She said that every couple was also given coupons for eight persons they could invite for free to attend the wedding reception.

She said invitations, souvenir programs, and professional photo and video coverage, including a prenuptial shoot and same-day-edit video, captured every precious moment of the 30 couples.

“The venue (of the wedding reception) was adorned stylishly and with class. The program was also facilitated by two able emcees making sure that their wedding was something that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” she added. (SunStar Zamboanga)