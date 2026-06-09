DOLE offers 3,000 vacancies on Independence Day Job Fair

A TOTAL of 3,487 job vacancies are up for grabs on Independence Day job fair in Zamboanga Peninsula, an official of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said there will be two job fair sites—KCC Mall in Zamboanga City and Gaisano Mall in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gutib said that 1,671 of the 3,487 job vacancies are for overseas employment and the remaining 1,816 for local employment.

Gutib said the job fair will be participated by six overseas placement agencies and 35 local companies.

He advised job seekers to apply for jobs that are related to their educational attainment or qualifications to ensure they will be employed.

Meanwhile, Gutib said they will also have one-stop shop services by partner agencies at the site of the jobs fair.

“Twenty-one agencies are invited to participate in our one-stop shop services and to share with our fellow citizens their programs and services,” he said.

The 128th Philippine Independence Day is anchored on the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan (Freedom, Future, History).”

The theme emphasizes how intertwined freedom and the future are with the nation's rich history, calling on all Filipinos to honor their past while working collectively toward progress. (SunStar Zamboanga)