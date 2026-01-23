31 former rebels in Zamboanga del Norte receive safe conduct passes

A TOTAL of 31 former rebels, now called friends rescued (FRs), who applied for amnesty have received safe conduct passes, marking an important milestone in their journey toward a lawful and productive life.

The recipients are New People’s Army (NPA) surrenderers in Zamboanga del Norte under the supervision of the 97th Infantry Battalion (97IB).

The ceremonial issuance of the safe conduct passes was facilitated by the 97IB in coordination with the Zamboanga del Norte provincial government, the police, and the National Amnesty Commission through the Local Amnesty Board of Pagadian City.

Lieutenant Colonel Jessie Bergonia, 97IB commander, said Brigadier General Samuel Yunque, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, and Governor Uy personally handed the documents to the amnesty applicants during a ceremony on Thursday, January 22, in Dipolog City.

In his message, Yunque underscored that the issuance of safe conduct passes demonstrates the government’s firm commitment to peace and national reconciliation.

“The government will continue to support those who choose peace. The peace we enjoy today was hard-earned through the sacrifices of our soldiers,” Yunque said.

“Let us honor their service by standing united and working together to preserve lasting peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uy stressed that sustainable peace can only be achieved through unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility among government agencies, communities, and former rebels.

“Help the government maintain peace in our province by not listening to those who continue to oppose the government. Let us work together to sustain peace and order in our communities,” Uy said.

He assured the amnesty applicants of the provincial government’s continued support, reiterating its commitment to provide assistance and livelihood opportunities to help them successfully reintegrate into society.

The distribution of safe conduct passes was witnessed by key officials from the Philippine Army, the Philippine National Police, the Zamboanga del Norte provincial government, and partner government agencies, reflecting strong inter-agency support for the amnesty program. (SunStar Zamboanga)