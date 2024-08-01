32 surrendered drug pushers finish reformation program

A TOTAL of 32 drug pushers who voluntarily surrendered have completed their intervention program through the Balay Silangan Reformation Program in one of the towns in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Zamboanga Peninsula said on Thursday, August 1, the graduates of the reformation program are from 11 of the 30 villages of Dumalinao, a fourth-class town in Zamboanga del Sur province.

The drug surrenderers have graduated from the reformation program and received their certification of completion on Tuesday, July 30.

“They were enrolled in the reformation program with the end in view of rectifying their behaviors and attitudes so that they will become productive and law-abiding citizen of their community,” Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said.

Gadaoni-Tosoc congratulated the 32 graduates and thanked them for their commitment to rebuilding their lives for the betterment of their community.

Gadaoni-Tosoc expressed her gratitude to the municipal government of Dumalinao for its unwavering commitment, support and guidance that became instrumental in the success of the program, making a profound difference in the lives of the graduates and their families.

Meanwhile, Junaflor Cerilles, mayor of Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur, thanked the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula for the guidance and support of the Balay Silangan Reformation Program in her town.

The reformation program the 32 drug surrenderers have undergone is anchored on the theme “don’t let drugs write your story.” (SunStar Zamboanga)