32 survivors of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 are 21IB troops

THIRTY-TWO of the survivors of the January 26 sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 are troops of the Army’s 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) based in the province of Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Brigade, said Sunday, February 1, that they were among the 40 soldiers returning to duty from their holiday break.

Delos Santos said 33 of the 40 troops boarded M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, while the remaining seven boarded a vessel of Montenegro Shipping Lines from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu.

Sergeant Windel Sabuyas, one of the 33 soldiers who boarded M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, remains missing.

“They were returning from their holiday break. Seven of the 40 rode a Montenegro (Shipping Lines) vessel,” Delos Santos said in a phone interview.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 of Aleson Shipping Lines sank some 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, while sailing from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu.

Delos Santos said some of the soldiers sustained injuries and are recuperating in hospitals. Two suffered fractured arms and legs.

Delos Santos personally visited on Friday, January 30, the soldiers who had already returned to the 21IB headquarters in Luuk, Sulu.

The visit aimed to check on the physical and emotional condition of the troops and provide moral support following the tragedy.

In his message, Delos Santos commended the soldiers for their resilience, courage, and dedication despite the dangerous experience.

He emphasized the continued support of Philippine Army leadership for the welfare of every soldier, especially those who have undergone severe trials.

He assured that necessary medical, psychological, and administrative assistance will continue to be provided to help the survivors fully recover and resume their duties.

He also stressed the importance of troop welfare, mental resilience, and smooth reintegration of personnel as part of the brigade’s operational readiness.

“Despite the risk to their own lives, they displayed various forms of heroism during the incident. Many helped save civilians, particularly women and children, before securing their own safety,” Delos Santos said.

He added that Sabuyas was among those who demonstrated such heroism: “Our prayers and hope for his safety continue.” (SunStar Zamboanga)