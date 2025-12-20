320 new policemen take oath at PRO-Soccsksargen

A TOTAL of 320 patrolmen and patrolwomen formally took their Oath of Office on Friday, December 19, at Camp General Paulino T. Santos, which houses the Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen (PRO-12) in Tambler village, General Santos City.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, PRO-12 director, said those who took their oath belong to the 2025 Patrolman/Patrolwoman Attrition and Regular Quota Recruitment Program.

Ardiente said the newly inducted police officers are composed of 237 male and 83 female recruits from different provinces and cities in the Soccsksargen Region.

Of the total recruits, 300 were accepted under the Attrition Quota, while 20 belong to the Regular Quota, further strengthening the manpower capability of PRO-12.

The oath-taking ceremony formally marked the transition of the recruits into active police service and their acceptance of the responsibilities entrusted to members of the Philippine National Police.

“By taking this oath, you are now recognized not merely as law enforcers, but as public servants. Your primary duty is to serve the people with integrity, professionalism, and respect for human rights,” Ardiente told the recruits, emphasizing that the oath signifies a lifelong commitment to public service.

He reminded them that police authority must always be exercised with restraint, accountability, and compassion, noting that public trust is the foundation of effective policing. (SunStar Zamboanga)