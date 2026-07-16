32IB conducts livelihood training for Basilan women's association

THE Army's 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) has conducted fish processing livelihood training, empowering the members of an association of women in Basilan province to have additional means of income.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, said the participants of the livelihood training on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, were the members of the Lower Benembengan Women's Association in Sumisip, Basilan.

Maghuyop noted that most members of the Lower Benembengan Women's Association are wives of local fishermen.

Maghuyop said the training was aimed to equip the association members with practical knowledge and skills in the preparation and cooking of value-added fish products, particularly fish fillet, fish tocino, and fish longganisa.

"Through the training, surplus fish caught by their husbands may be processed into marketable products instead of being wasted or sold at a lower price," Maghuyop said in a statement.

"These products may provide the women with an additional source of income, enabling them to contribute to their families' daily needs and support their husbands' livelihood," he added.

He emphasized that providing sustainable livelihood skills strengthens the confidence, productivity, self-reliance, and economic resilience of women in the community.

Second Lieutenant Jerome Araneta, 32IB's Scout Platoon Leader of Headquarters Company, facilitated the conduct of the livelihood training.

Maghuyop said Araneta demonstrated during the training the proper procedures in preparing, processing, and cooking the different fish products.

Maghuyop said the Battalion remains steadfast in supporting programs that promote women's empowerment, sustainable livelihood, family welfare, and community development within its area of responsibility in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)