32IB conducts masjid outreach, solidarity program in Sumisip village

THE 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) has conducted a Masjid Outreach and Solidarity Program (MOSP) in Mahatalang village, Sumisip, Basilan province on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The 32IB said Tuesday, January 13, the initiative aimed to strengthen goodwill, unity, and cooperation between the military and the local community through faith-sensitive engagement and inclusive activities.

The troops conducted a children-focused activity that included the distribution of coloring books and toys, as well as fun games and interactive activities after the masjid outreach.

The 32IB said the distribution of coloring books and toys was conducted in close coordination with Nuraida Sulaiman Sandamon, Mahatalang school principal, alongside the school's teachers and students.

The program highlighted with the ceremonial turnover of the Philippine Flag and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Flag to Mahatalang Elementary School, symbolizing unity, mutual respect, and shared responsibility in advancing peace and nation-building.

The outreach was spearheaded by First Lieutenant Nigel Brix Binohlan, acting Civil-Military Operations Officer of the 32IB, together with Second Lieutenant Kimpee Puhay, Platoon Leader of the battalion's Bravo Company. (SunStar Zamboanga)