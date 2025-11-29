32IB conducts tree planting, reaffirms environmental protection

THE 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) has conducted a tree growing activity in Basilan, reaffirming its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable community development.

The activity, led by Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, commander of the 32IB, was conducted Friday, November 28, at Abong–Abong Elementary School in the town of Maluso, Basilan province.

Maghuyop led the activity together with First Lieutenant Jose Miguel Abellanosa, 32IB’s Charlie Company commander, and First Lieutenant Jemuel Beduya, Civil-Military Operations officer.

Maghuyop said a total of 100 fruit-bearing trees and 50 Nara tree seedlings were planted and nurtured as part of the Tree Growing initiative—an approach that ensures not only planting but also the continuous care, monitoring, and long-term survival of the trees.

He said the effort contributes to reforestation, environmental sustainability, and future livelihood opportunities for the community.

The Tree Growing Activity was carried out in close coordination with school officials and village leaders, including Roseller Laping, Teacher-in-Charge; Sweetheart Partol, Teacher I; Haifa Paredes, village councilor; and Lyrha Aranez, also a village councilor.

“Our duty extends beyond security. It includes nurturing the environment and building strong relationships with our communities,” Maghuyop said, underscoring the importance of environmental responsibility and community partnership.

“These trees symbolize our enduring partnership and hope for a greener future,” he added.

“Tree Growing is more than planting—it is about sustaining life,” Abellanosa said, echoing Maghuyop and emphasizing the long-term value of tree growing.

“Together with the community, we are helping build a healthier and greener environment for future generations,” he added.

Maghuyop said they remain steadfast in their mission to promote environmental stewardship, strengthen community partnerships, and support sustainable peace and development across Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)