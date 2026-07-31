32IB confiscates 14 illegally cut Lawaan logs in Basilan

TROOPS of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) have confiscated illegally cut Lawaan logs during a law enforcement support operation in the former haven of violent extremists in Basilan province, the military said Friday, July 31, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, said the logs were seized around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Sampinit Complex Mahatalang village, Sumisip, Basilan.

The Sampinit Complex, located in the tri-boundary of Lamitan City, Maluso, and Sumisip towns, has served as stronghold and refuge area rebels and Abu Sayyaf bandits in Basilan.

Maghuyop said seized during the law enforcement operation 14 illegally cut Lawaan round logs estimated at approximately 1,320 board feet.

The confiscated forest products were transported to the 32IB headquarters for proper documentation, safekeeping, and appropriate disposition.

Maghuyop said they have coordinated with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE)-Sumisip and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) Maluso for the appropriate legal and administrative action.

He said they will continue to strengthen intelligence-gathering operations and coordination with concerned government agencies as part of efforts to identify and apprehend individuals behind illegal logging activities in the province.

He said they will work together with other law enforcement agencies to identify not only those directly involved in the illegal cutting of trees but also the financiers, haulers, chainsaw operators, and other individuals who may be part of illegal logging operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)