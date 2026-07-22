32IB donates school supplies in Basilan elementary school

TROOPS of the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) has distributed around 5,000 assorted school supplies in an outreach program in a school in Basilan province, an official said Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, said the outreach activity held Wednesday, July 22, benefited more than 350 learners from Kindergaten to Grade 6 of Etub-Etub Elementary school in Sumisip, Basilan, including students of Madrasah.

The donated school supplies include notebooks, ballpens, and pencils, providing students with essential learning materials as they continue their education.

Maghuyop said they also conducted a feeding program for the 350 learners, promoting proper nutrition and supporting the overall health and well-being of the children.

Maghuyop emphasized that supporting the education, nutrition, and welfare of children is an important investment in developing responsible, productive, and peace-loving members of the community.

"Supporting the education, nutrition, and well-being of our children is an investment in the future," Maghuyop said in a statement.

"Through initiatives like this, we hope to inspire young learners to pursue their dreams and become partners in building peaceful and progressive communities," he added.

He said the outreach program also sought to ease the burden on parents by providing school supplies while encouraging students to remain motivated and focused on their studies.

He said the Battalion remains steadfast in supporting programs that promote education, youth development, child welfare, community resilience, and lasting peace within its area of responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)