32IB, NGO turnover cassava processing project to Basilan women’s organization

THE 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB), in partnership with a non-government organization (NGO), has turned over a Cassava Processing Project to a women’s organization in Basilan, an official said Wednesday, November 26.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, said the Cassava Processing Project was turned over on Tuesday, November 25, to the women’s organization of Tumahubong village, Sumisip, Basilan.

“The turnover of the project marks a significant milestone in promoting women-led economic initiatives in Tumahubong,” Maghuyop said.

The project is implemented in partnership with the KAFI Peace and Mindanao Foundation Incorporated (KPMFI) based in Gingoog City.

Annie Montejo, KPMFI area coordinator, said the project aims to strengthen local livelihood capacities through value-added agricultural processing, enhancing economic resilience and providing sustainable income opportunities for women and their families.

The implementation reinforces the strong collaboration between the 32IB, civil society partners, and local stakeholders in advancing inclusive community development across Sumisip, Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)