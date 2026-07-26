32IB, police seize illegally cut lumber in Basilan

AUTHORITIES seized illegally cut Lawaan lumber in a joint law enforcement operation in the hinterlands of Basilan province, a military official said Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, commander of the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB), said the illegally cut lumber was seized at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in Sitio Mompol, Libug village, Sumisip, Basilan.

Maghuyop said a total of 45 flitches of different sizes were seized during the anti-illegal logging operation launched by the Battalion’s Alpha Company in close coordination with the Sumisip Municipal Police Station.

“The confiscated forest products were placed under the temporary custody of Alpha Company for proper documentation and disposition,” Maghuyop said in his report.

He said they have coordinated with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy–Sumisip and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office–Maluso for appropriate legal and administrative action.

He emphasized the Battalion’s continued commitment to environmental protection and its support for law enforcement operations against illegal logging activities in Basilan province.

“The 32IB remains steadfast in supporting government efforts to protect the environment and prevent the illegal exploitation of our natural resources,” he said.

Maghuyop encouraged the public to continue reporting unlawful activities and to work closely with government authorities in preserving Basilan’s forests for future generations.

Maghuyop said they will continue to strengthen partnership with law enforcement agencies, environmental offices, local government units, and communities in safeguarding the environment while maintaining peace and security throughout Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)