32IB troops conduct Christmas outreach in Basilan

THE Alpha Company of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) has conducted a Christmas outreach activity, benefiting 89 households in Basilan province, the military said Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The outreach, led by Captain Jan Bert Madlangbayan, Alpha Company commander, was held Saturday, December 27, in Pamatsaken village, Sumisip.

The outreach involved the distribution of Christmas goods within the area of responsibility of the 32IB.

“This initiative was undertaken as an expression of care, compassion, and solidarity, allowing community members to feel and share in the true spirit of Christmas,” the 32IB said in a statement.

“Through the outreach, Alpha Company sought to uplift the morale of residents and strengthen the bond between soldiers and civilians, emphasizing shared humanity and concern for one another, especially during the holiday season,” the 32IB added.

The 32IB said the activity underscores the battalion’s continued commitment to community engagement and civil-military cooperation, reinforcing the Philippine Army’s role not only in maintaining peace and security but also in supporting the well-being of communities in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)