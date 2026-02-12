32IB troops conduct gift-giving activity in Basilan

TROOPS of the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) conducted a gift-giving and humanitarian outreach activity for less fortunate children of Sampinit Complex in Mahatalang village, Sumisip, Basilan, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, said the activity is part of their Civil-Military Operations (CMO), aimed at supporting vulnerable sectors, particularly children, while strengthening trust, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the military and the local community.

The troops distributed assorted gifts and basic items, bringing joy and a sense of care to the children and their families.

“Simple acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference, especially for our children,” Maghuyop said Thursday, February 12.

“Through activities like this, we reaffirm our commitment to serve not only as protectors of peace but also as partners in community development,” he added. He said the activity was carried out in coordination with local community members and parents, ensuring the orderly and peaceful conduct of the event.

He added that the activity also provided an opportunity for soldiers to engage directly with residents, listen to community concerns, and reaffirm the Army's commitment to peace-building and community development initiatives in the area. (SunStar Zamboanga)

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrest three persons and seize some P1.03 million with of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Northern Mindanao and Bangsamoro regions, on Thursday, February 12, and Wednesday, February 11, respectively. (SunStar Zamboanga)