32IB troops renovates school facilities in Basilan

TROOPS of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) are renovating the facilities of a school in a remote village in Basilan province, the military said Saturday, July 18, 2026.

The renovation works is being undertaken at Upper Garlayan Elementary School in Upper Garlayan village, Sumisip, Basilan.

On Friday, July 17, 2026, Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, visited the school and personally supervised the renovation activity to ensure that the project is carried out efficiently and in accordance with its intended objectives.

Maghuyop was joined by Captain Jan Bert Madlangbayan, 32IB operations officer; First Lieutenant Paulmar C Buenavente, Charlie Company commander; and, First Lieutenant Jan Lemrolf Francisco, 3rd Civil-Military Operations Company commander.

The supervision was conducted in close coordination with Peng-Peng Aron, Upper Garlayan Elementary School principal, highlighting the strong partnership among the Philippine Army, the Department of Education, and the local community in creating a safe, conducive, and inspiring learning environment for the youth of Basilan.

Maghuyop said in a statement Saturday, July 18, that investing in education is also an investment in peace.

“A secure community is one where children have access to quality education in a safe and conducive environment. Every classroom we help preserve strengthens not only our schools but also the future of Basilan,” Maghuyop said.

“Through collaboration and genuine service, we continue to build peaceful, resilient, and empowered communities,” Maghuyop added.

He said that once completed, the renovated school facilities are expected to provide a more secure and comfortable setting that will enhance teaching and learning.

Aron, together with the faculty and staff of Upper Garlayan Elementary School, thanked the officers and personnel of the 32IB for their unwavering commitment to the welfare of the community. (SunStar Zamboanga)