33 Lanao del Sur farmers get livestock aid

THIRTY-THREE farmers in Bubong, Lanao del Sur received 25 cattle and eight carabaos from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) to boost livestock production and provide additional livelihood opportunities.

The beneficiaries, all registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), received the animals during a distribution activity on Thursday, October 1, 2026 in Basingan village, Bubong.

Mafar-Lanao del Sur said Tuesday, October 6, that the livestock are intended to help farmers establish or expand livestock-raising activities through proper animal management and care.

“This program aims to support farmers in strengthening their livestock production and developing additional livelihood opportunities through proper animal management and care,” Mafar-Lanao del Sur said in a statement.

The assistance forms part of Mafar’s continuing livestock interventions in Lanao del Sur, including the distribution of goats, cattle and native chickens, provision of livestock facilities, and training on animal husbandry and farm management.

Mafar-Lanao del Sur said the program is aimed at providing farmers with productive assets and technical knowledge to sustain agricultural activities and strengthen the livestock sector in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)