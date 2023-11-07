331 ZPPSU graduates avail cash-for-work program

A TOTAL of 331 graduates of the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) are temporarily employed in various government offices in Zamboanga City as part of the cash-for-work program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The cash-for-work program for college graduates will run for 90 days and is implemented through DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss).

The DSWD regional office said in a statement on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, that the recipients of the program belong to the poor and vulnerable communities endorsed by the ZPPSU.

They were deployed to the DSWD regional office, ZPPSU Main Campus, ZPPSU-Vitali Campus, City Social Welfare and Development Field Offices, Ayala National High School and Labuan Medical Social Service.

The DSWD regional office said the cash for work program under the Kalahi-Cidss Kapanyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay (KKB) aims to provide short-term intervention through temporary work or targeted cash transfer for college graduates and those affected by climate change, who are among the economically poor, and vulnerable communities.

This is included in the goal of Kalahi-Cidss, towards achieving the long-term goals of development and empowerment by increasing participation in local governance in planning, implementation and monitoring, to address the root causes of poverty and to increase access to basic services.