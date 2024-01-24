35 drug offenders undergo drug rehab

THIRTY-FIVE drug-affected individuals are undergoing a reformation program in the Balay Silangan Reformation Center (BSRC) in the town of R.T. Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The reformation program started Tuesday, January 23, 2024, when the municipal government of R.T. Lim inaugurated the BSRC, reinforcing its anti-drug campaign in that town.

The regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, January 24, that those who are undergoing the rehabilitation program were identified by the municipal government of R.T. Lim.

PDEA Regional Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, who graced the inauguration of the BSRC, lauded the municipal government of R.T. Lim for finally establishing their own BSRC.

During the inauguration, Tosoc provided the attendees with an overview of the BSRC, its significance and its operation.

Tosoc said that BSRC is part and parcel of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program. It aims to reform drug offenders by rectifying their attitudes and behaviors, thus making them more productive and law-abiding citizens.

Tosoc encouraged and enjoined all stakeholders to support the municipal government of R.T. Lim in the undertaking, underscoring the different and significant roles and responsibilities they have to provide for the success of the program.

The BSRC is a reformatory rehabilitation. It is an alternative intervention for those qualified pushers who surrendered and the plea bargainers, who are not eligible to be admitted to the Community-Based Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Program.

The program also includes the reintegration of these reformists back into society. (SunStar Zamboanga)