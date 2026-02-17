35 high-powered firearms surrendered in 2 Maguindanao provinces

CIVILIANS have voluntarily surrendered 35 different types of weapons and war equipment to government authorities in separate towns in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, the military said Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Of the total, 17 weapons were surrendered in the town of Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur, while 18 came from the municipality of Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday, February 16.

The 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said Lieutenant Colonel William Sabado, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, first received the surrendered weapons during separate activities in the two towns.

After the initial acceptance, the firearms were formally turned over to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, in separate ceremonies witnessed by representatives of the police and local officials.

The surrendered weapons included rifles such as the M14 and Garand, sniper rifles, 60-millimeter (mm) mortars, 9-mm submachine guns, M79 and M203 grenade launchers, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and 12-gauge shotguns. Also included were ammunition, magazines, and other equipment related to the use of firearms.

Catu expressed gratitude for the continued support of the local governments of Talitay and Talayan in the campaign against the proliferation of unlicensed guns.

“The surrender of these weapons is a clear indication that our countrymen are choosing the path of peace over violence. This is not only a victory for our soldiers but a victory for the entire community that desires a safe and orderly life,” Catu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, 6ID commander, emphasized that the continued surrender of firearms reflects the government’s intensified campaign for peace and development in the region.

“Every weapon surrendered is equivalent to a life saved and a future protected. We continue to call on those who still hold illegal weapons to cooperate with the government,” Cagara said.

“With the cooperation of the armed forces, police forces, and local governments, we can further strengthen the foundation of peace and sustainable development in this part of Mindanao,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)