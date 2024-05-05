36 loose firearms surrendered in Maguindanao del Sur

RESIDENTS of six towns in Maguindanao del Sur have responded to the government’s campaign by surrendering 36 loose firearms, the military said Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the loose firearms were surrendered on Friday, May 3, by the residents is a result of the collaboration between the military and the municipal governments of Shariff Aguak, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Mamasapano, Radjah Buayan, and Sultan sa Barongis, all of Maguindanao del Sur.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of the Westmincom, has attributed the significant gain to the Joint Task Force Central’s steadfast resolve to support the Balik-Baril Program, which aims to clear the communities from tools of violence.

The surrendered firearms include two caliber. 30 Sniper rifles, one 40-millimeter (mm) rocket-propelled grenade launcher, five 40-mm M79 Grenade Launchers, two 40-mm M203 Grenade Launchers, one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle, one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle converted to M14, one 5.56 AR15 Bushmaster Carbine rifle, one caliber .30 Carbine rifle, two 12-gauge Shotguns, 11 9-mm Submachine Guns, two caliber .45 Submachine Guns, six caliber .38 pistols, and one caliber .45 pistol.

The Westmincom said the surrendered firearms were subsequently presented to Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, Mamasapano Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Jr., and the representatives from other municipal governments.

The loose firearms were placed under the custody of 33IB for proper dispositive action.

Gonzales said the Westmincom, through its joint task forces, continues the efforts to sustain peace by intensifying the conduct of decisive military operations coupled with civil-military operations in the western, southern, and central parts of Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)