37 soldiers complete arnis training

THIRTY-SEVEN soldiers under the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) completed on Thursday, August 1, 2024, the Arnis Trainer’s Training Course conducted by the 1st Division Training School (1DTS) in Camp Sang-an, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 1ID said impressive demonstration of arnis skills highlighted the closing ceremony of the Arnis Trainer’s Training Course Class 01-2024 held at the 1ID grandstand.

The intensive program, held under the guidance of Captain Edelyn Glarian, course director, was aimed to enhance proficiency in Arnis, the traditional Filipino martial art, while also emphasizing cultural heritage, discipline, and leadership.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Victoria, who represented the 1ID DTS commandant during the closing ceremony, has expressed pride in the achievements of the participants.

Brigadier General Antonio John Divinagracia, 1ID assistant division commander, commended the training committee for their dedication and initiative in imparting essential knowledge and skills.

The 1ID said the 1ID DTS anticipates the positive impact the new Arnis instructors will bring to their units and the boarder community with the conclusion of the Arnis Trainer’s Training Class 01-2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)