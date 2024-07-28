37 students in Basilan town receive school supplies, nutritious food

THIRTY-SEVEN students in the municipality of Lantawan, Basilan province have received essential school supplies and nutritious food packs in a back-to-school community outreach program, the military said Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the recipients of the community outreach program on Friday, July 26, are the students at the Lawila Learning Center in Lawila village, Lantawan town.

The 4CRG said the program was spearheaded by the 4th Special Forces Battalion (4SFBn) led by Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Ian Garceron, in collaboration with the municipal government of Lantawan headed by Mayor Nasser Abubakar.

However, the 4CRG said that the standout contributors were the dynamic members of the Youth for Peace Movement-Lantawan Chapter led by Jayvee Alegre, the chapter governor.

The 4CRG said the efforts of the Youth for Peace Movement Lantawan Chapter were truly remarkable since they took the initiative to address local educational needs by organizing the outreach program.

“Their involvement exemplifies how youth leadership can drive meaningful change. The Youth for Peace Movement's commitment to community service and education is a powerful testament to the impact young people can have on their communities,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

“Their proactive approach not only provided immediate support to the students but also set a strong example of civic responsibility and collaborative spirit,” the 4CRG added.

The 4CRG extended special thanks to the 101st Infantry Brigade, the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles, and Pia Capiral of The 30-Minute Trader for their invaluable contributions.

Their support complemented the Youth for Peace Movement’s efforts, helping to make the outreach program a success, the 4CRG said. (SunStar Zamboanga)