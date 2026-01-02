38IB strengthens bond with South Cotabato town reservists

THE 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) hosted a fellowship with reservists in South Cotabato in line with the Philippine Army's thrust of unity, readiness and share responsibility in national defense, the military said.

Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38IB, said the fellowship with reservist was held on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, in the town of Tupi, South Cotabato.

Felongco said the event highlighted the enduring bond between the regular force and reservists, reinforcing the concept of "One Army, One Force."

The activity featured a meaningful ceremonial awarding of PhilArPat, information briefing, and compelling audio-visual presentation on the West Philippine Sea, fostering greater awareness on national security concerns.

Felongco said the participant-reservists also experienced hands-on engagement through a Static and Kinetic Display, firing activity, and a traditional boodle fight, symbolizing camaraderie, equality, and shared commitment to service.

He said Colonel Ruben Aquino, assistant division commander for reservist affairs of the 6th Infantry Division, was the guest of honor of the fellowship with the reservists.

He noted that Aquino, in a message, emphasized the vital role of reservists as force multipliers and key partners in sustaining the Army's operational readiness and community engagement.

Through the fellowship, the 38IB demonstrated its commitment to building a strong, united, and mission-ready Total Force-ready to serve the nation anytime and anywhere. (SunStar Zamboanga)