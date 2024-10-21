38IB trains personnel in marksmanship

THE Army’s 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) has conducted a 10-day marksmanship training for selected personnel to enhance the soldiers’ shooting capability, the military said Monday, October 21, 2024.

The 4Th Civil Relation Group (4CRG) said the training was conducted from October 7 to 17 at the 38IB headquarters in Barangay Cebuano, Tupi, South Cotabato.

The 4CRG said the training aimed to enhance the soldiers’ accuracy, speed, and precision in handling weapons.

“Proficiency in marksmanship is vital for mission success. These drills ensure our soldiers are ready to perform under real combat conditions,” the 4CRG quoted Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, 38IB commander, as saying.

The 4CRG said the training is part of the 38IB’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high combat readiness.

Meanwhile, Felongco attended last week an emergency meeting organized by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office of South Cotabato.

The meeting was to address pressing issues concerning former rebels and former violent extremists with pending warrants of arrest and unresolved cases. (SunStar Zamboanga)