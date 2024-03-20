39 former extremists get cash, livelihood aid

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), through its Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism (MTIT), has awarded livelihood and cash assistance to former violent extremists (FVEs) in Basilan province, the military said Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The FVEs include former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Maute group, and other rebel groups.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the grant of livelihood and cash assistance was facilitated through Project Tugon (Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit) aimed to assist the reintegration and transformation of former combatants in the Barmm area.

Project Tugon is initiated by the Barmm’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILF) to provide the recipients meaningful help towards their sustainable lives.

The MTIT, in partnership with the 101st Infantry Brigade, awarded livelihood and cash assistance to 39 FVEs in a program held at a restaurant in Lamitan City, Basilan, on Tuesday, March 19.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the beneficiaries received business counseling and were empowered to select their preferred livelihood program, which included options such as sari-sari stores, rubber buying, hollow block making, fishing equipment, and motor parts retail.

“The choices were based on economic viability and the interests of the recipients,” Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said.

Luzon emphasized the commitment of the military to the government’s campaign towards peace and development and expressed his gratitude to the MILG and MTIT for carrying out the program. (SunStar Zamboanga)