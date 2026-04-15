3rd Kalis Platoon Challenge 2026 launched

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade(1103Bde) officially opened on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the 3rd Kalis Platoon Challenge 2026, marking another milestone in its continuing effort to strengthen operational readiness, discipline, and unit cohesion among its personnel.

The annual event, now on its third iteration, has evolved into a signature tradition of the brigade, bringing together soldiers in a dynamic platform that tests not only physical endurance but also mental resilience, teamwork, and leadership under pressure.

Participating in the challenge this year are the three battalions of the 1103Bde: the 35th Infantry Battalion(35IB), the 41IB, and the 100IB.

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, deputy commander of the 1103Bde, emphasized that the Kalis Platoon Challenge goes beyond competition.

Sakilan said the challenge serves as a training ground for soldiers to sharpen their combat skills, reinforce camaraderie, and prepare for the greater responsibility of defending the country and protecting the Filipino people.

“The challenge embodies the true essence of soldiering, discipline, resilience, and mission focus. It is not merely about winning, but about growth, unity, and readiness,” Sakilan highlighted.

He said the activity showcases the 1103Bde’s commitment to excellence and continuous development, aligning with the thrust of the Philippine Army to build a more capable, responsive, and professional force.

The Kalis Platoon Challenge 2026 will run for three days and will consist of a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges and realistic operational scenarios designed to further enhance the participants’ competence, adaptability, and teamwork in the field.

The opening ceremony of the challenge concluded with the formal declaration of the competition’s opening, reaffirming the dedication of the brigade to service and its vital role in nation-building. (SunStar Zamboanga)