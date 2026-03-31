4 ‘Alakdan’ division officers promoted to next higher ranks

THE Philippine Army promoted four officers assigned with the Sulu-based 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID) while a senior officer has been assigned to the 11ID, the military said Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, led the Donning of Ranks and Unit Patch Ceremony Monday, March 30, at Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista, which houses the 11ID and JTF-Orion headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The ceremony recognized four officers for their well-deserved promotions. Major Jonathan Francisco was promoted from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, while 2nd Lieutenants Maria Christina Bulala, Donis Darvin Val Pale, and Mabelle Jomento were promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant.

Meanwhile, Peña officially pinned the Alakdan unit patch to Lieutenant Colonel Jonas Mendoza, marking his formal integration as a newly assigned officer of the 11ID.

Peña commended the officers for their professionalism, perseverance, and exemplary service.

Peña emphasized that promotions are not merely symbols of achievement but carry greater responsibilities.

He urged the newly promoted officers to uphold integrity, remain dedicated to service, and serve as role models to the personnel under their command.

Following the ceremony, Peña read the message of General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in observance of Holy Monday and the Holy Week.

The message underscored the importance of reflection, faith, and renewed commitment to service, encouraging personnel to draw strength from spiritual guidance in the fulfillment of their duties.

The ceremony concluded with a candle-lighting activity and a moment of silence, symbolizing reflection, unity, and reverence in observance of Holy Week. (SunStar Zamboanga)